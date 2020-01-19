Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP) fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.60 and last traded at $52.60, 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.73.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.2022 per share. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th.

