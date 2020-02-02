Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Shares Down 2%

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) dropped 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.96 and last traded at $45.97, approximately 410 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 23,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.90.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 150,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 51,471 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,776,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 320,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453 shares during the period.

