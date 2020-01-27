Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $36.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 17.59%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GSBD shares. TheStreet lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

NYSE GSBD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.11. 3,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,556. The stock has a market cap of $856.59 million, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $22.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 87.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

