Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GSBD. TheStreet lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.80.

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $36.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 12,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 49,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 60,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

