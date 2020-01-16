Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €350.00 Price Target

adidas (FRA:ADS) received a €350.00 ($406.98) target price from research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) price target on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €315.00 ($366.28) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €320.00 ($372.09) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €230.00 ($267.44) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €282.75 ($328.78).

Shares of ADS opened at €315.35 ($366.69) on Tuesday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($233.73). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €289.30 and its 200-day moving average is €278.02.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

