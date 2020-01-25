Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €225.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on Allianz and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays set a €232.00 ($269.77) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €227.00 ($263.95) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allianz has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €233.29 ($271.26).

Shares of ALV stock traded up €2.40 ($2.79) on Friday, hitting €220.95 ($256.92). The company had a trading volume of 895,800 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €219.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €213.40. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?