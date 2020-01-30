Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €5.42 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.42 ($6.30) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SAN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.20 ($3.72) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.00 ($4.65) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.35) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.12) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €4.18 ($4.86).

Banco Santander has a 52 week low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($7.27).

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

