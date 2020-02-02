Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) a €73.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been given a €73.00 ($84.88) price target by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €75.15 ($87.38).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €64.34 ($74.81) on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12 month low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a 12 month high of €78.30 ($91.05). The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion and a PE ratio of 5.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €72.49 and a 200-day moving average of €68.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

