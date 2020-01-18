Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €36.80 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.80 ($42.79) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.35 ($43.43).

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock traded up €0.16 ($0.19) during trading on Friday, hitting €37.16 ($43.21). The stock had a trading volume of 662,854 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of €33.76. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.29).

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

