Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) a €40.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DWS. Morgan Stanley set a €40.60 ($47.21) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Oddo Bhf set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($44.77) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €35.89 ($41.73).

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA stock traded up €0.82 ($0.95) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €35.89 ($41.73). The stock had a trading volume of 258,041 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €32.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.59. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 1-year low of €22.62 ($26.30) and a 1-year high of €34.18 ($39.74). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25.

About DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

