Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) a €2.20 Price Target

Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) has been given a €2.20 ($2.56) price objective by Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.40 ($2.79) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.40 ($2.79) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a €2.35 ($2.73) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.68 ($3.12) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €2.27 ($2.64).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 1 year high of €3.23 ($3.76).

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

