Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Total (EPA:FP) a €69.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Total (EPA:FP) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €57.94 ($67.37).

EPA:FP traded up €0.21 ($0.24) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €48.79 ($56.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,722,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. Total has a 12 month low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 12 month high of €49.33 ($57.36). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €47.55.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

