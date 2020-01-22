Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Unilever (AMS:UNIA) a €57.00 Price Target

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) has been assigned a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €52.62 ($61.18).

Unilever has a 52 week low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 52 week high of €52.29 ($60.80).

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

