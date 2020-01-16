Goldman Sachs Group Boosts GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target to $54.00

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its price target boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GRUB. Mizuho lowered GrubHub from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Gordon Haskett lowered GrubHub from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lowered GrubHub from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research lowered GrubHub from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered GrubHub from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of NYSE GRUB traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.25. 2,362,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,789,621. GrubHub has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $87.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.14.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. GrubHub had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GrubHub will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GrubHub news, SVP Margo Drucker sold 587 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $35,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,481 shares in the company, valued at $508,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $150,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,916.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,706 shares of company stock valued at $421,239 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GrubHub in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GrubHub in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in GrubHub in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in GrubHub by 81.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in GrubHub in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

