Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Price Target to GBX 280

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) had its price target upped by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 255 ($3.35) to GBX 280 ($3.68) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.44% from the company’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PETS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC increased their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup cut Pets at Home Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 273.57 ($3.60).

Shares of LON PETS opened at GBX 287 ($3.78) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 28.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 276.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 232. Pets at Home Group has a 12-month low of GBX 122.30 ($1.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 300.60 ($3.95).

In other news, insider Peter Pritchard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.66), for a total value of £139,000 ($182,846.62).

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol