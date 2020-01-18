Goldman Sachs Group Boosts QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Price Target to GBX 302

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its price target raised by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 289 ($3.80) to GBX 302 ($3.97) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

QQ has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Investec raised shares of QinetiQ Group to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of QinetiQ Group to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 335 ($4.41) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 336.71 ($4.43).

Shares of QQ stock traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) on Friday, reaching GBX 363 ($4.78). The stock had a trading volume of 582,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. QinetiQ Group has a 12 month low of GBX 265.22 ($3.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 376.20 ($4.95). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 353.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 311.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

