Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $181.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $157.00 to $181.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WYNN. Union Gaming Research lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.94.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.08. The company had a trading volume of 27,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,273. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $102.03 and a 1 year high of $151.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.08.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The casino operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total transaction of $449,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,152.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.47, for a total value of $3,061,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,858,394.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,515,688. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,409 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 262,115 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,827 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

