Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Finablr (LON:FIN) Price Target to GBX 215

Finablr (LON:FIN) had its price target decreased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 215 ($2.83) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FIN traded down GBX 35.80 ($0.47) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 95 ($1.25). 10,019,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Finablr has a 1 year low of GBX 86.50 ($1.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 228.40 ($3.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.00 million and a P/E ratio of -86.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 165.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 165.62.

In other Finablr news, insider Michael Tomalin purchased 20,000 shares of Finablr stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 178 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £35,600 ($46,829.78).

Finablr Company Profile

Finablr PLC operates as a platform for B2B payments and foreign exchange solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions, Consumer Foreign Exchange Solutions, and B2B & Payment Technology Solutions. The Cross-Border Payments & Consumer Solutions segment offers cross-border payments services through digital and physical channels.

