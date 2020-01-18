Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Price Target to GBX 316

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its price objective reduced by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 319 ($4.20) to GBX 316 ($4.16) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded Hammerson to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hammerson has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 298.33 ($3.92).

Shares of LON:HMSO traded down GBX 2.70 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting GBX 265.10 ($3.49). 2,220,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,840,000. Hammerson has a 12 month low of GBX 202.90 ($2.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 396.40 ($5.21). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 296.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 275.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

