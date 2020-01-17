Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) to Sell

China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of China Vanke stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.65. China Vanke has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

China Vanke Company Profile

China Vanke Co, Ltd., a real-estate company, develops and sells properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops commodity housing properties; and commercial and office properties, as well as other ancillary facilities.

