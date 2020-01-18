Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades WFD Unibail Rodamco (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS UNBLF remained flat at $$147.60 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.43 and its 200-day moving average is $146.21. WFD Unibail Rodamco has a one year low of $134.76 and a one year high of $179.90.

WFD Unibail Rodamco Company Profile

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of flagship shopping destinations, with a portfolio valued at 65.2 Bn as at December 31, 2018, of which 87% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 92 shopping centres, including 55 flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

