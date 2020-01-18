Goldman Sachs Group Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 (NYSE:GS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Goldman Sachs Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Goldman Sachs Group has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Goldman Sachs Group to earn $24.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

NYSE GS opened at $249.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $180.73 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 21.54 EPS for the current year.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.53.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

