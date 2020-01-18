Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:NPSNY opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.13. Naspers has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $52.08.

About Naspers

Naspers Limited operates in consumer Internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It operates various Internet platforms to provide various services and products, including e-commerce, communication, social networks, entertainment, and mobile value-added services; and social platforms.

