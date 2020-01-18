Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Ameren (NYSE:AEE) to Neutral

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.56.

Ameren stock opened at $79.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $80.85.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 521.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 94.1% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 806.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

