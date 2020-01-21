Goldman Sachs Group Lowers CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) to Sell

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CIELO S A/S (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CIELO S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of CIOXY stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.87. CIELO S A/S has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.11.

About CIELO S A/S

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. The company is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

