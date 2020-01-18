Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target to GBX 54

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price target decreased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 56 ($0.74) to GBX 54 ($0.71) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.99) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 72 ($0.95) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.82) target price (down previously from GBX 65 ($0.86)) on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 72 ($0.95) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 66.50 ($0.87).

LON LLOY traded up GBX 0.55 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 58.45 ($0.77). 185,978,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a one year high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion and a PE ratio of 20.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 61.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 56.99.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Sara V. Weller bought 32,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24). Also, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £630,000 ($828,729.28).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

