Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $24.00.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

PING has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ping Identity to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of PING stock opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $28.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.92.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $61.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at $173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?