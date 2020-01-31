Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given “Buy” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $250.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an overweight rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $301.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $262.12.

GS traded up $4.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,260,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,936. The firm has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.37. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $180.73 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.85.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,031,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $872,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 427,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,533,000 after acquiring an additional 197,690 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 766,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,868,000 after acquiring an additional 154,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 208,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,871,000 after acquiring an additional 116,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

