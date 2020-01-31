Goldman Sachs Group Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $44.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $40.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $51.50) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.21.

AMD stock opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.61, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $52.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $3,855,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,376,961. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 128,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $4,695,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,830,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,436,226.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 371,656 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,733. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 226.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 103,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

