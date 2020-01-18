Goldman Sachs Group Raises Centamin (LON:CEY) Price Target to GBX 127

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its price target lifted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 127 ($1.67) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Centamin from GBX 116 ($1.53) to GBX 127 ($1.67) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 128.17 ($1.69).

LON CEY traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 128 ($1.68). The stock had a trading volume of 5,045,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83. Centamin has a 12-month low of GBX 79.14 ($1.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 154.75 ($2.04). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 120.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 121.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 3.89%. Centamin’s payout ratio is presently 1.74%.

In other news, insider Marna Cloete bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £16,950 ($22,296.76).

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

