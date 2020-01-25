Goldman Sachs Group Raises SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to $196.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its price objective raised by Goldman Sachs Group from $168.00 to $196.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of SAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $141.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.83.

NYSE SAP traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,798. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.02 and a 200 day moving average of $128.56. SAP has a twelve month low of $100.97 and a twelve month high of $140.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the third quarter worth $4,902,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 11.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

