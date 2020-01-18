Goldman Sachs Group Raises SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Price Target to GBX 954

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its price target increased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 855 ($11.25) to GBX 954 ($12.55) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SGRO. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 990 ($13.02) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SEGRO from GBX 725 ($9.54) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SEGRO from GBX 825 ($10.85) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 862 ($11.34).

LON:SGRO traded up GBX 17.20 ($0.23) on Friday, hitting GBX 903.80 ($11.89). 3,333,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,000. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion and a PE ratio of 10.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 880.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 813.80. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 623.60 ($8.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 903.90 ($11.89).

In related news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, with a total value of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

