Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $81.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $47.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on XLRN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $58.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Acceleron Pharma to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $75.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $79.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.25. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.21.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 353.57% and a negative return on equity of 30.79%. The business had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total transaction of $191,227.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 5,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $292,897.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,434,502. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,921,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,191,000 after acquiring an additional 124,369 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,086,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,881,000 after acquiring an additional 75,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

