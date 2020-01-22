Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€42.00” Price Target for Befesa (ETR:BFSA)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Befesa (ETR:BFSA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BFSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Befesa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Befesa and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of BFSA stock opened at €36.95 ($42.97) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €36.35 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.53. Befesa has a one year low of €26.75 ($31.10) and a one year high of €41.65 ($48.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

About Befesa

Befesa SA, a services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services segments. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; and produces waelz oxide and other metals.

See Also: Quantitative Easing