Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€42.00” Price Target for Software (ETR:SOW)

Software (ETR:SOW) received a €42.00 ($48.84) target price from research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.30% from the company’s current price.

SOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.28) price target on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €31.80 ($36.98) price target on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €33.76 ($39.26).

ETR:SOW opened at €30.15 ($35.06) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €31.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €28.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 13.27. Software has a 52 week low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a 52 week high of €34.19 ($39.76).

Software Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

