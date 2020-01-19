Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€49.00” Price Target for Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA)

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a €49.00 ($56.98) price target by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

PHIA has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €49.50 ($57.56) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.40 ($45.81) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €46.59 ($54.17).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

