Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “SEK 196” Price Target for Volvo (STO:VOLV.B)

Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 196 price target on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a SEK 190 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 165 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 162 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a SEK 135 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a SEK 130 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of SEK 162.40.

VOLV.B stock traded up SEK 1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting SEK 165.30. 7,722,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of SEK 156.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of SEK 145.01. Volvo has a 12-month low of SEK 123.40 and a 12-month high of SEK 171.30.

Volvo Company Profile

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

