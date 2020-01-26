Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Sell” Rating for GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR stock opened at $64.80 on Friday. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a one year low of $47.26 and a one year high of $65.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.68 and a 200 day moving average of $57.15.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

