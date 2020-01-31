Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades T WINE EST LTD/S (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of T WINE EST LTD/S (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of T WINE EST LTD/S in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSRYY traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.83. 219,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,701. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07. T WINE EST LTD/S has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $13.19.

About T WINE EST LTD/S

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, and Sterling Vineyards.

