Goldman Sachs Motif Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Goldman Sachs Motif Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN) shares were down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $60.56 and last traded at $60.56, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.14.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2448 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)