Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0169 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

GBIL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,397. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $100.06 and a 52 week high of $100.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.31.

