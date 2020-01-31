GoldMining (OTCMKTS:GLDLF) Shares Down 4.5%

GoldMining Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLDLF) fell 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05, 251,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 343,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of GoldMining in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.01.

GoldMining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLDLF)

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of projects in Brazil, Colombia, the United States, Canada, Peru, and other regions of the Americas. The company controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects. The company also owns a 75% interest in the Rea Uranium Project, located in the Western Athabasca Basin of Alberta, Canada.

