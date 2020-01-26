GoldMoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Trading Down 0.9%

GoldMoney Inc (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) shares were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.44, approximately 5,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 16,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.60.

About GoldMoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF)

Goldmoney Inc operates a gold based financial network that enables clients to use vaulted gold as money. It operates a platform to buy, transfer, earn, and sell physical allocated gold. The company also provides precious metals custody and wealth services, trading and execution, card services, tax free retirement accounts, and independent research to high net worth individual investors and institutions; and deals in the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers, as well as operates a gold and platinum jewelry online shop.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained