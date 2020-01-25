Goldplat (LON:GDP) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.00

Goldplat plc (LON:GDP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.95 ($0.08), with a volume of 8571301 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 million and a P/E ratio of -3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Goldplat (LON:GDP)

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and production of gold and other precious metals in South Africa and Ghana. The company produces and recovers gold, silver, and platinum group metals. It also engages in the exploration and development of Kilimapesa gold mine located in South Western Kenya.

