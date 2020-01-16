Goldstar Minerals (CVE:GDM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Goldstar Minerals Inc (CVE:GDM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 159000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33.

Goldstar Minerals Company Profile (CVE:GDM)

Goldstar Minerals Inc engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the provinces of Québec and New Brunswick, Canada. The company focuses on developing gold and technology metals. It holds 100% interests in the Lake George property with 264 claims covering an area of approximately 5,792 hectares located to the west of Fredericton, New Brunswick; and the Victoria Lake property consisting of 343 claims covering an area of approximately 7,780 hectares located in the located within Clarendon, Lepreau and Pennfield Parishes of Charlotte County in the New Brunswick.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?