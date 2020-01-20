Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) will report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Golub Capital BDC posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $48.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -184.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $19.14.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.94%.

In other news, major shareholder Ohio Strs bought 403,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $7,093,609.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,870,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,312,950.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.4% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

