Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) Shares Up 1%

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL) shares shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.05 and last traded at C$5.05, 600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.48, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 million and a P/E ratio of 14.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.07.

Goodfellow Company Profile (TSE:GDL)

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of lumber products, building materials, and hardwood flooring products to the retail trade, industrial, and manufacturing sectors in Canada and the United States. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products.

