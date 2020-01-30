Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.02

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and traded as high as $15.13. Goodman Group shares last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 2,987,568 shares traded.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$14.08 and its 200-day moving average is A$14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion and a PE ratio of 17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Goodman Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

About Goodman Group (ASX:GMG)

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)