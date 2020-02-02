Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Shares Up 3.6%

Goodwin plc (LON:GDWN) shot up 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and last traded at GBX 3,500 ($46.04), 636 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 805 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,380 ($44.46).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.90, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,280.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,379.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.71 million and a PE ratio of 23.96.

Goodwin (LON:GDWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported GBX 72.92 ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Goodwin Company Profile (LON:GDWN)

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company produces dual plate, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, LNG, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

