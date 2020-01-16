Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a payout ratio of 44.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $10.74 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GT. Northcoast Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.19.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index